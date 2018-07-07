Sat July 07, 2018
Sports

Our Correspondent
July 7, 2018

Easy win for Dar Academy

LAHORE: An exhibition hockey match between Dar Academy and FMC South Punjab Selection was played at the National Hockey Stadium.

In a well-contested game, Dar Academy beat the FMC South Punjab Selection 2-0 Abdul Rahman scored both the goals for the winners.

Dar Academy president Olympic gold medallist Taqueer Dar praised the efforts of FMC in unearthing hockey talent in the neglected areas of Southern Punjab.

