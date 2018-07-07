Thakur to replace Bumrah for England ODIs

MUMBAI: Mumbai paceman Shardul Thakur has been called in as replacement for injured fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, a BCCI media release stated on Friday.

Bumrah, while trying to stop the ball on his follow through, injured his left thumb during the first Twenty20 International against Ireland. He was subsequently ruled out of the second T20I against them and also the following T20I series against England.

The release further stated that Bumrah underwent a surgery on Wednesday in Leeds and has now flown back to India. The surgery is said to have been successful and he will begin his rehabilitation process in due course of time.

Shardul is already in England as a part of India A and played in the recently concluded one-day tri-series involving England Lions and West Indies A.

In the four matches he was a part of, he picked up eight wickets, two of which came in the final against the Lions.