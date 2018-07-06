Govt removes 10 law officers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government on Thursday removed 10 assistant advocate generals from their positions after the appointment of new ones.

As per the official communiqué issued by the Law, Parliamentary and Human Rights Department, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the sub-section (2) of section 3 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Appointment of Law Officers Act, 2014 the government has removed 10 assistant advocate generals from their respective seats/stations with immediate effect in best public interest.”

The removed law officers included Riaz Paindakhel, Malik Akhtar Hussain Awan, Abida Safdar, Wilayat Khan, Muhammad Rahim Shah, Rafiq Ahmad, Qudratullah Khan, Adnan Khan, Muhammad Asif and Yasir Zahoor Abbasi.

Similarly, the caretaker government also removed Mian Saadullah Khan Jandoli, Advocate on Record, from his seat. The Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department accepted the resignations of six additional advocate generals Waqar Ahmad, Mian Arshad Jan, Syed Qaiser Ali Shah, Arshad Ahmad, Kamran Hayat and Muhammad Sohail.