SC reserves judgment in Qasmi’s case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has reserved judgment in former state-run TV chairman Attaul Haq Qasmi appointment case.

The court has adjourned hearing of matter of return of perks and privileges given to Attaul Haq Qasmi till Monday.

A three-member SC bench presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar took up for hearing Attaul Haq Qasmi’s appointment as state-run TV MD case Thursday. Counsel for Pervaiz Rashid argued approval for salary was accorded by the prime minister. Summary in connection with Rs1.5 million salary was forwarded to PM through Finance Division.

CJP remarked, “You are saying right. Summary was finally approved by PM. All shared lawlessness which took place then. How Attaul Haq Qasmi can drew perks and salary equal to MD when he was not inducted as MD? What standard Qasmi was having that he was appointed as MD.”

Justice Ejazul Ahsan remarked at whose behest he was appointed. On what criterion Pervaiz Rashid selected Attaul Haq Qasmi.