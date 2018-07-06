Pakistan drawn in Group D of Asiad soccer

LAHORE: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday announced the pools of the Asian Games Football and Pakistan had been drawn in Pool D.

The 24 regional teams have been drawn in six pools of four teams each and on Pool D Pakistan are drawn with Japan, Nepal and Vietnam.

The defending champions South Korea that won the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia, have been drawn in Group E with Malaysia, Kyrgyzstan, Bahrain. Group A will see Indonesia go up against Hong Kong, Laos and Chinese Taipei while Group B houses Thailand, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh and Qatar. Group C sees Iraq, China, Syria and Timor-Leste battle it out and in Group D, Asian powerhouse Japan must get past Vietnam, Pakistan and Nepal. Group E is one of the toughest groups with reigning champions South Korea facing off against Kyrgyzstan, Bahrain and Malaysia.

In Group F, 2014 silver medalists North Korea will contend with Saudi Arabia, Iran and Myanmar. South Korea will seek to retain their gold medal status when the Games kicks off in Palembang, Indonesia on August 14 with the men’s football final scheduled for September 1. All nations will be represented by a U-23 squad with three over-aged players and the top two from each group will advance to the knockout stages. The four best third-placed teams will join them in the Round of 16. India is now officially out of the games football as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had decided against sending the men’s and women’s football teams to Indonesia this time after they failed to meet the qualifying criteria set by the Olympic body.