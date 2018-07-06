NAVTTC accredits training institutes

Islamabad : The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has accredited many technical and vocational educational training institutes, qualification awarding bodies, and centres of excellence.

The development comes during a meeting of the NAVTTC’s Technical Accreditation and Quality Evaluation Committee here on Wednesday.

The committee met here with Mian Waqas Masood of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in the chair.

The members from chamber of commerce and industry from Multan, Sialkot and Muzaffarabad, FPCCI, Sindh, AJK, KP and Balochistan TEVTAs, Pakistan Engineering Council, Higher Education Commission, National Institute of Science and Technical Education and GIZ, and the NAVTTC accreditation coordinator attended the meeting.

The participants discussed TVET institutes, QABs, and centres of excellence and their programmes along with assessment reports and gave accreditation status to them.

They also discussed the accreditation reports of trade testing boards, Lahore, Balochistan and Islamabad and granted them accreditation to run and assess competency-based training and assessment and issue national certificate on new qualifications under the National Vocational Qualification Framework.

The committee approved the revised accreditation manual for the institutes’ accreditation after thorough discussion.

It also gave approval to the initial accreditation of five centres of excellence being set up by the NAVTTC across the country for TVET research and development and technical and vocational training in line with international standards.