JS Bank partners with Al-Haj Faw Motors

Karachi: In another innovative step, JS Bank Limited has collaborated with Al-Haj FAW Motors Private Limited to provide business loans to customers of light commercial vehicles through the Prime Minister Youth Business Loan (PMYBL) scheme.

Under the terms of this partnership, JS Bank will provide financing solutions to customers purchasing FAW Carrier and FAW XPV Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV’s). This offering will enable individuals to develop financial independence through multiplication of revenue streams. Applicants will be able to avail the scheme and benefit from a minimum mark-up of just 6%. This alliance will help cater to the increased demand for commercial vehicles in the light of the development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Kamran Jafar, Group Head - Corporate & Retail Banking Group at JS Bank said “Our partnership with Al-Haj FAW will further strengthen our presence in the transport sector in addition to having a positive impact on the lives of numerous deserving individuals”

Mr. Farhan Hafiz, Director Marketing - AL-HAJ FAW Motors stated “By working together, JS Bank & AL-HAJ FAW will be able to pool their resources for collaborations across Pakistan for their mutual benefit and provision of improved products and services to customers.”

By undertaking such agreements, JS Bank is working tirelessly to provide its clientele with value added offerings to further improve the quality of their lives. ***