Physiotherapy services inaugurated in KTH

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Health Secretary Mohammad Abid Majeed on Wednesday inaugurated physiotherapy services at the institution-based private practice (IBP) in the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and appreciated the achievements made after implementation of Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Act 2015. He said physiotherapists use evidence-based techniques, focusing on restoring function, reducing pain and preventing disability.

The secretary visited different departments of the hospital and inquired about the facilities introduced after the implementation of MTI Act 2015.

He appreciated the goals achieved after implementation of the MTI Act 2015.

KTH Medical Director Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim gave a detailed presentation about the overall performance of IBP and other facilities provided to the patients up till date. Abid Majeed believed that the KTH Institution-Based Practice is the role model for other MTIs, saying other MTIs’ should follow the KTH IBP.