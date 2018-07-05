PTI in Mansehra divides over support to candidate for PK-34

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been divided over the support to its female contender Zahida Sabeel in PK-34 where some key leaders including Senator Azam Khan Swati are supporting an independent party contender and former provincial minister Shahzada Gustasip Khan.

The central leadership of PTI had announced to take disciplinary action against those party office-bearers and leaders who were contesting elections as independents.

Zahida Sabeel was in the run for PK-34 on PTI ticket and was being supported by former divisional general secretary Sajid Mumtaz Khan and Saeed Khan.

But at the same time an important leader of PTI Shahzada Gustasip Khan is in the run in the same constituency as an independent contender.

Sources said Senator Azam Khan Swati, who recently remained in news for cancelling the party ticket to Ambreen Swati from NA-13, was supporting Gustasip.

Ambreen Swati, is also in the run from constituency even after party cancelled her ticket. “I am being supported by leaders and workers who follow the ideology of Imran Khan and its vision,” Zahida Sabeel told a news conference.

Flanked by Sajid Mumtaz Khan and Saeed Khan, she said that she was contesting elections with the symbol of bat and the party should take action against those leaders and workers who were not supporting her.