Aussie coach blames Philippine ‘thugs’ for brawl

BRISBANE, Australia: Australian basketball legend Luc Longley Wednesday blamed the Philippines coach for a shocking on-court brawl in their World Cup qualifier, alleging he incited his players to act violently. He also hit out at Filipino players for taking “gangster selfies” after the ugly clash.

The brutal melee in Manila involving players, fans and officials on Monday left the Australian team fearing for their safety, and they sought embassy help to fast-track their departure from the country. They arrived home on Wednesday morning and assistant coach Longley, the first Australian to play in the NBA, where he spent 10 seasons, said the violence was the worst he had ever seen on court.