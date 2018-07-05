DeGale surrenders IBF belt

LONDON: James DeGale said on Wednesday that he has given up his IBF world super-middleweight title so he can secure big bouts to light up his final fighting years.

“I have relinquished my IBF title as I look to secure big fights in the final chapter of my career,” DeGale wrote on social media.

The 32-year-old former Olympic boxing gold medallist said his representatives were working to secure top notch bouts for him.

DeGale — who learnt his art in the Dale Youth Gym which sprang to global attention when it was gutted in the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy last year — took middleweight Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008.

He first won the world title when in 2015 he outpointed Andre Dirrell in Boston. He lost it to Caleb Truax last December but regained it in a brutal 12 round rematch in Las Vegas in April.

“I’ve achieved so much, Olympic gold, British and European titles and becoming a two-time world champion,” DeGale wrote. “This is the final phase of my career where I want to be involved in the biggest fights possible. DeGale has an array of potential mouthwatering opponents.

Among them could be WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders or fellow former Dale Youth Gym product and WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves, should the latter win the upcoming World Boxing Super Series final with challenger Callum Smith.

“My team have been working very hard behind the scenes and we’ve got some exciting news to announce soon,” added DeGale.