Sallu asks Pakistan to improve batting

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer and chief selector Salahuddin Ahmad Sallu has said that Pakistani batsmen must deliver against Australia and help the team register victory in today’s (Thursday) match.

Talking to media, Sallu, who is also advisor (South) to PCB chairman Najam Sethi, said: “Our batsmen must improve their batting which flopped badly in the last match against Australia. If batsmen play with responsibility and help the team post a good total of 180 plus, it will be easy for the bowlers to restrict the Kangaroos well beyond the target. If Australia bat first, then bowlers have to take responsibility and make sure the team’s triumph.”

He said that although Australian team is young and without their key players, yet they are in great form and capable of beating any given opponents. “Credit must be given to Australians, who are six key players, with Steve Smith and David Warner currently serving bans while Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh, all recovering from injuries. Even then Australia is playing outstanding cricket and scoring tremendous victories against both the teams.

“In-form Finch is a very experienced player and he made a record of scoring 172 runs of 76 balls, while he was fully supported by D’Arcy as Short, as both the openers scored 223 runs for the record first-wicket partnership. Their bowler Billy Stanlake has also bowled brilliantly and took important 4 wickets of Pakistan, which turned the tables of the match and helped Australia win the match quite easily,” he added.

Sallu, however, said that Pakistan team is also full of talented young and experienced players. “Asif Ali is a very talented young batsman, who batted well against Australia and Zimbabwe, but he needs to learn how to develop his innings. Fakhar Zaman and Hussain Talat are also very talented but they need to bat with more responsibility. In bowling department, M Nawaz also bowled well and he can play significant role in the team’s triumph.”

The former cricketer said poor batting performance by Pakistani cricketers is an alarming situation for batting coach Grant Flower, who needs to put extra efforts to remove the minor and major flaws of batsmen, due to which, they are gifting their wickets cheaply.

“During the match against Australia, Hafeez, Sarfraz and Fakhar were got out while chasing the ball on off stump, while Fakhar should also be guided well how to play short ball well.

He said that although Pakistan played well against Zimbabwe, but the performance of the green caps against the hosts in their second meeting wasn’t satisfactory.

“Pakistan chased the target in the very last over, which is not a good sign, as if they have to struggle against Zimbabwe, then how can they face well Australian bowlers. The batting coach must focus on improving the batting if we want to beat the Australians, or otherwise, we have to face yet another big defeat at the hands of Kangaroos.”

Sallu also pointed out that with successive defeats at the hands of Australia, Pakistan team can lose their number one T20 rankings.

“Australians are improving their T20 rankings with continuous and big wins against Pakistan and Zimbabwe while we, on the other hand, are losing important points after defeats and we can lose our number one T20 rankings. We must ponder over it and perform exceptionally against Australians and even Zimbabwean to maintain our supremacy in T20 cricket. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and experienced Shoaib Malik and M Hafeez must play their key role and help Pakistan score crucial victories.