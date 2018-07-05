Physiotherapy services at KTH inaugurated

PESHAWAR: KP Health Secretary Mohammad Abid Majeed on Wednesday inaugurated physiotherapy services at the institution-based private practice (IBP) in the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and appreciated the achievements made after implementation of Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Act 2015.

The secretary visited different departments of the hospital and inquired about the facilities introduced after the implementation of MTI Act 2015. He appreciated the goals achieved after implementation of the MTI Act 2015.