IHC retrieves notices against secy defence ministry, others

ISLAMABAD: Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Wednesday retrieved show cause notices that he had issued to the Ministry of Defence director legal and three officials of a security organisation after they tendered unconditional apology.

IHC bench on Tuesday issued them show cause notices saying, “Why contempt of court proceedings may not be initiated against you” for the reason that all the four officials after making a statement before the court did not sign the order sheet.

They had made a statement that the organization will vacate 40 kanals of land and the road in federal capital within 4 to 6 weeks. On Tuesday, Justice Siddiqui asked them to sign the order sheet regarding their statement that they did not. Consequential to this they were issued show-cause notices.

On Wednesday IHC bench accepted their unconditional apology but issued notices to the Ministry of Defence Secretary directing him to personally appear before the court on July 9. It is to mention here that the IHC bench had directed the Ministry of Defence secretary and head of the organisation to appear in person today on Wednesday but Ministry of Defence filed another Civil Miscellaneous Appeal (CMA) seeking more time to vacate the area. Justice Siddiqui while hearing into the application remarked how long they will keep on filing CMAs. “Previously you asked for four weeks to vacate this road that we did. Now Ministry of Defence Secretary will appear and tell when and how the encroachments will be removed.”

A deputy attorney general (DAG) said that the matter requires technical aspects. To which Justice Siddiqui said that there is no technical aspect involved. “The area has been occupied by the organisation which has made a car parking there. If you wish, I can accompany you to the place and see what has been there,” Justice Siddiqui said. He inquired who permitted them to encroach such vast tract of land. To which DAG replied that the oral permission was granted. At this IHC judge said that the people could not even move a flower pot from one place to another without permission.