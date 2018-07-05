ACs directed to remove unapproved publicity material

Rawalpindi : The Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of Rawalpindi district have been directed to remove all unapproved size election publicity material from rural and urban areas of Rawalpindi, Kahuta, Murree, Gujar Khan, Kotli Sattian, Taxila and Kalar Syedan.

Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Dr. Umer Jahangir chairing a meeting held here on Wednesday directed the ACs and Municipal Officers of Rawalpindi district to take action in accordance with the law on violation of election code of conduct and make all out efforts for free, fair and transparent general elections 2018. The election code of conduct and Standard Operating Procedure announced by Election Commission of Pakistan should be implemented in true letter and spirit, he added.

The DC who is also the officer appointed by ECP to monitor general election asked the ACs to perform their duties as a national task for holding of peaceful and transparent elections.

He said, the ACs should stay in close contact with all the monitoring officers and immediate action should be taken on the reports of the violations.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, General Sara Hayat, Assistant Deputy Commissioner, Revenue, Mian Behzad Adil, AC, Headquarters, Ashar Iqbal, ACs of Cantt, Saddar, Kahuta, City, Kotli Sattian, Taxila, Kalar Syedan and Municipal Officers and monitoring officers.

He said, the ACs should ensure implementation of the code of conduct in their respective areas and any violation by the candidates should be reported immediately by the monitoring officers.

Unapproved size publicity material particularly banners, bill boards and panaflexes should not be allowed.

Second violation should be reported to district monitoring officer who will initiate legal action against the candidate, he added.