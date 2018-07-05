STA to organise 2nd EAM & SEM Memorial Tennis

KARACHI: Sindh Tennis Association (STA) will organise the 2nd EAM & SEM Memorial Tennis Championships at Karachi Gymkhana from July 16-22.

“This Grade One national level tournament is approved by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF). The event is being sponsored by Abbas Merchant and family in memory of Ebrahim Merchant and Safia Merchant,” said Khalid Rehmani, senior vice-president STA.

The championship offers total prize money of Rs 650,000.

“All draws will be of 32 places except for the men’s singles event, which will be of 64 places. If required, the qualifying rounds will be played on July 16. All out-station players are entitled to daily allowance as per PTF rules,” he said.

The last date for registration is July 14. All entries can be sent to email address [email protected]

Khalid added that Pakistan’s number one player Aqeel Khan and Ushna Sohail (defending champions of last year’s edition) have already confirmed their participation in this week-long championship.