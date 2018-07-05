IAAF allows eight more Russians to compete as neutrals

PARIS: The International athletics federation (IAAF), which has banned Russia since 2015, announced on Wednesday that it had cleared eight more athletes from the country to compete under a neutral flag.

The only one of the eight to have enjoyed any success at the highest level is Yevgeny Rybakov, a 33-year-old runner, who took third in the 10,000 metres at the 2012 European Championships.

With the eight additions, the list for 2018 contains 67 names, but 62 more have been turned down this year by the committee, which says it has received 199 requests since December.

Eight Russian walkers, including 20-kilometre world championship runner-up Sergey Shirobokov, had their status revoked in May for attending a training camp run by banned coach Viktor Chegin ahead of the World Team Championships in China.