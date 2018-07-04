Interim setup to ensure free, fair polls: Askari

MULTAN: Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Hassan Asari Tuesday said the prime objective of interim government was to ensure free and fair elections.

Talking to media men at Multan Burn Hospital on Tuesday, he asked the officials to address the candidates’ complaints on election campaign.

He asked the candidates to lodge their complaints with competent authorities. To a query, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan was deeply investigating the complaint of PML-N candidate from PP-219, Rana Iqbal Saraj.

He asked all the political parties that if they are facing any kind of trouble in their respective election campaigns then they should immediately approach the district administration.

Askari said rehabilitation work was continuing in full speed after the rain in Lahore. He said the Punjab caretaker government was addressing the health issues on priority. The high flow of patients in the hospitals always reduces maximum health facilities. He said funds were immediately released for improvement of health facilities.

To a query, he said the caretaker government cannot initiate long-term projects in the province. Even the caretaker government cannot issue posting and transfer orders without the permission of the ECP.

“The caretaker government is not powerful like the regular government. The major objective of my visit to Multan is to review and ensure provision of health facilities.

A number of hospitals was under construction in Multan,” he added. He said 13 wards were being upgraded at Nishtar Hospital. He said one billion rupees were released for Nishtar Hospital phase-II in the current month.

Askari said he was gathering information through newspapers He promised presenting his analysis after the completion of his caretaker tenure.