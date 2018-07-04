Wed July 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mahrez set for Man City move at last

LONDON: Riyad Mahrez is set to secure a move to English champions Manchester City from Leicester for a reported fee of Â£60million ($79million) seven months after the Foxes turned down an offer from City, according to British media reports on Tuesday.

x
Advertisement

The 27-year-old Algerian international — whose performances in Leicester’s astonishing title win in 2016 earned him the players player of the year award — is according to Sky Sports News due to undergo a medical at City later this week. Mahrez — who signed from French side Le Havre for just Â£400,000 in 2014 — sat out two matches following Leicester’s demanding Â£80million for him after declining a Â£50million offer plus young winger Patrick Roberts, who is valued at Â£15million, from City during the January transfer window.

However, both Press Association Sport and Sky Sports report that with Leicester having signed highly-rated James Maddison fron second tier Norwich City for Â£24million and with a month to go to the falling of the transfer window curtain they are now willing to sell him.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar