Mahrez set for Man City move at last

LONDON: Riyad Mahrez is set to secure a move to English champions Manchester City from Leicester for a reported fee of Â£60million ($79million) seven months after the Foxes turned down an offer from City, according to British media reports on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old Algerian international — whose performances in Leicester’s astonishing title win in 2016 earned him the players player of the year award — is according to Sky Sports News due to undergo a medical at City later this week. Mahrez — who signed from French side Le Havre for just Â£400,000 in 2014 — sat out two matches following Leicester’s demanding Â£80million for him after declining a Â£50million offer plus young winger Patrick Roberts, who is valued at Â£15million, from City during the January transfer window.
However, both Press Association Sport and Sky Sports report that with Leicester having signed highly-rated James Maddison fron second tier Norwich City for Â£24million and with a month to go to the falling of the transfer window curtain they are now willing to sell him.
