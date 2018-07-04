Wed July 04, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 4, 2018

Caribbean soccer chief banned over ticket scam

ZURICH: FIFA’s ethics committee on Tuesday banned a Caribbean football chief for two years over a ticket scam at the 2014 World Cup.

Venold Coombs, president of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines football federation (SVGFF), was found guilty of bribery and corruption. He was also fined $40,000 (34,300 euros).

FIFA said in a statement: “The investigatory chamber analysed allegations that Mr Coombs had sold tickets purchased by the SVGFF and by him personally, in his capacity as a FIFA standing committee member, for a profiteering mark-up.”It added: “Mr Coombs is therefore banned for two years from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.”

