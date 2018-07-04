Lemaitre out of European Athletics C’ship

PARIS: France’s reigning Olympic 200m bronze medallist Christophe Lemaitre has been ruled out of next month’s European Athletics Championships with a hamstring injury.Lemaitre, a four-time European gold medallist, pulled up in the 100m of Saturday’s Diamond League meet in Paris, clutching his leg and falling to the track.A scan revealed a torn muscle in his right hamstring, the French federation said, ruling him out of both the national championships and the August 7-12 Euros in Berlin. The news capped a bad day for France athletics after Yohann Diniz, three times the European 50km race walking champion, also withdrew from a trip to the German capital through injury.