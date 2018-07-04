Lemaitre out of European Athletics C’ship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: France’s reigning Olympic 200m bronze medallist Christophe Lemaitre has been ruled out of next month’s European Athletics Championships with a hamstring injury.Lemaitre, a four-time European gold medallist, pulled up in the 100m of Saturday’s Diamond League meet in Paris, clutching his leg and falling to the track.A scan revealed a torn muscle in his right hamstring, the French federation said, ruling him out of both the national championships and the August 7-12 Euros in Berlin. The news capped a bad day for France athletics after Yohann Diniz, three times the European 50km race walking champion, also withdrew from a trip to the German capital through injury.
PARIS: France’s reigning Olympic 200m bronze medallist Christophe Lemaitre has been ruled out of next month’s European Athletics Championships with a hamstring injury.Lemaitre, a four-time European gold medallist, pulled up in the 100m of Saturday’s Diamond League meet in Paris, clutching his leg and falling to the track.A scan revealed a torn muscle in his right hamstring, the French federation said, ruling him out of both the national championships and the August 7-12 Euros in Berlin. The news capped a bad day for France athletics after Yohann Diniz, three times the European 50km race walking champion, also withdrew from a trip to the German capital through injury.
Comments