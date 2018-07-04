Smart schools project gets Rs200 million in budget

Islamabad: An amount of Rs200 million has been allocated for implementation of the project Establishment of Smart Schools in ICT in the budget of the year 2018-19, aiming transformation of public institutions through adding latest facilities.

According to an official of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), the idea of upgrading educational facilities in 32 public educational institutions across the country under this project was conceived and launched by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms by the year 2016. However, the project is lingering for the last two years with no significant work initiated so far due to administrative changes in the respective departments, causing delay,’ the official revealed while talking to APP.

The project, as a part of Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme, was one of the major steps towards first goal of Vision 2025, i.e. human and social capital.

The project was supposed to transform 32 schools, 24 from Islamabad Capital territory and eight from provinces, into Smart schools by introducing blended learning approach through the use of modern technology.

The project was all about employing technology to improve learning outcomes of students and brighten their chances of better livelihood.

The project to be assigned to the students under this initiative was all about blended under the modern concept of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics).