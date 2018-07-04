LHC allows Mengal to continue as PFA DG

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought a reply from the provincial government on a ‘public interest’ petition challenging removal of Noorul Ameen Mengal as director general of Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

Hearing the petition moved by two citizens, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan also allowed Mr Mengal to continue with the post till further orders if he had not relinquished the charge yet. Representing the petitioner, Advocate Saad Rasool argued that the government was empowered to appoint director general of the PFA under Section 10 of the Punjab Food Authority Act 2011. However, a director general, according to the law, shall hold office during the pleasure of the food authority, he added.

The counsel argued that under the law, the food authority’s board of members could remove/change its director general only and the government had no power to remove or transfer the PFA’s director general. He pointed out that the PFA’s board had not taken any decision on the removal of its director general. He contended that the removal of Mr Mengal by the caretaker government had been done on political consideration and beyond its mandate.

Addressing an objection on the maintainability of the petition, Advocate Rasool said since the petition was a public interest litigation initiated by citizens, therefore, they were not required to approach the service tribunal against the removal of a public servant. The lawyer requested the court to set aside the decision of the caretaker government and reinstate Mr Mengal as director general of the food authority.

Justice Khan directed the chief secretary to submit a detailed reply to the petition by July 5 and ruled that Mr Mengal would continue to work as PFA director general if he had not relinquished the charge.