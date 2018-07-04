The CSS results

The 2017 CSS results were declared last week. This year too only 3.3 percent of candidates managed to pass the exams. Out of the 9,391 people who appeared in the written examination, only 312 candidates secured passing marks. The interviews were cleared by 310 students, including 199 men and 111 women. Out of the qualified candidates, 261 have been recommended for respective posts.

While it is laudable that the latest result has shown a slight improvement over the result of the previous year where only 2.06 percent passed, a lot is still needed to be done to lift the education sector. The poor CSS results show that the revival of the education sector is vital.

Assad Ali Baloch

Dadu