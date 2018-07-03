Tue July 03, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2018

No progress without developing HR: president

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday said that social and economic progress is not possible without developing human resources (HR) for which more institutions of higher education are being set up in the country.

Talking to Baltistan University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan in Islamabad, he said the university will provide educational opportunities to the people of northern areas. He expressed the hope that Baltistan University will become a prestigious seat of learning.

Meanwhile, talking to Comstech Coordinator Dr Shaukat Hameed, who is going to complete his service, the president said Comstech played a pivotal role for the development of science and technology in the Muslim world.

