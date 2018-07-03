Tue July 03, 2018
Top Story

July 3, 2018

7 POs arrested

LAKKI MARWAT: The police claimed to have arrested seven proclaimed offenders including a woman in different actions on Monday. A police official said that several parties raided suspected places in the limits of their respective police stations and captured wanted accused.

He said the raids were carried out after information about presence of outlaws in the rural areas.

