Wozniacki left hoarse

Wimbledon second seed Caroline Wozniacki shouted herself hoarse watching Denmark bow out of the football World Cup, she revealed after breezing through her first round match on Monday.

Wozniacki, a keen football fan, was left feeling a little croaky after going through the roller-coaster of her homeland’s second round knockout match with Croatia.

A 1-1 draw after extra time, Croatia won 3-2 on penalties Sunday to progress to the quarter-finals.

Wozniacki had special praise for Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, the man of the match, who pulled off a string of saves to keep the Danes’ hopes alive.

“I lost my voice a little bit last night from the screaming, the ups and the downs, the excitement and it was definitely a tough loss but they did their best,” the world number two said. “Our goalkeeper definitely saved us quite a few times throughout the tournament so he definitely deserves an A-plus.”