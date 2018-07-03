Jamali community protests against Zardari

NAWABSHAH: The Jamali community staged a demonstration against the former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari contesting from NA-213. A large number of members of the Jamali community residing at Bandhi area staged a demonstration near the Press Club. They were holding banners and chanting slogans against PPP leadership and former advisor Sardar Ismail Dahri.

Talking to media a local farmer Ameer Ali Jamali severely criticised the PPP and termed them as enemies of the people. He charged the party leadership including Ismail Dahri of forcibly occupying lands of others. Ameer Ali Jamali said Dahri is the right hand man of Asif Ali Zardari. Dahri was recently arrested by Rangers and Police and a large cache of illegal weapons was recovered from his possession.

Jamali pleaded to the Chief of Army Staff, Chief Justice of Pakistan, caretaker Sindh Chief Minister and Chief Justice of Sindh High Court to help evacuate lands from the occupation of the armed grabbers. He said in the last decade, under the PPP government the poor of the province have turned poorer. He said the Jamali community would not vote for the PPP and in fact would contest election against them.