China plans training scholarships

Islamabad: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Cultural Communication Centre will offer scholarships to 1,000 Pakistani students for one-year vocational training in Chinese institutes.

The training will begin in November this year under the Talent Corridor Scheme. Director General of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Cultural Communication Centre Echo Lee told reporters that the Pakistani students would be provided free tuition and dormitory during the training at different universities and institutes in China. She said the students would be taught outer space and high-speed train technology, hydro-power and solar energy engineering, and machine operations.