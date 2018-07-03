CM asks VCs to improve education sector

LAHORE : Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi met Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University and Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, Vice-Chancellor of Government College University (GCU) here Monday.

In the separate meetings, the caretaker CM was briefed on performance of the two universities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hasan said there was a dire need to equip the youth with latest knowledge and added that progress and development was possible with modern education and skills development.

He said those nations which focused modern knowledge and skill development were far ahead of others. He urged the VCs to do whatever was possible to improve the country’s education sector.

Prof Rizvi also shared with the GCU Vice-Chancellor his memories of studying at the Government College Lahore in the 1960s, saying that these were the one the best and most memorable days of his life.

Bhutan: Pakistan has huge potential in Information Technology and Bhutan will benefit from the experience and intend to have their students in the Information Technology University (ITU), Punjab.

Ambassador of Bhutan to Pakistan Sonam T Rabgye, who was leading a nine-member delegation to ITU, said this during his visit to ITU Punjab.

The envoy said Pakistan had impressive and innovative IT projects in various sectors, which needed to be replicated. The technological interventions in the fields of agriculture, health, education, archives and law & order could help Bhutan to have IT solutions, he added.

Earlier, the delegation members were briefed regarding the functioning of ITU Punjab and various projects undertaken by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). Pakistan was globally engaged with Nigeria, Austin and UAE for replicating its various automated systems while similar arrangements were underway with the Chinese and Russian governments, said Sajid Latif DG e-Governance while briefing the delegation.

Farzana Shahid, Director Academics ITU, said that ITU was on a par with other IT universities of the world and added the main purpose of ITU, driven by a culture of research and entrepreneurship, was to advance innovation and research in the areas of science, technology and engineering. The delegation took round of Citizen Contact Centre, various labs in ITU and e-Khidmat Centre.

Meanwhile, the ITU Punjab is launching a consortium for Applied Data Science on Thursday.

According to ITU spokesperson, this consortium for Applied Data Science will be a key enabler in improving the prosperity of the nation as well as creating a regional hub for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence advancement. Through this national capacity-building platform, ITU will collaborate with world-class practitioners in data science and artificial intelligence and create innovative solutions through machine learning and artificial intelligence.

This consortium will help government and businesses to execute and amplify their goals in sectors, such as health and education and drive positive change by enhancing labour and process productivity and creating new careers in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

The Alan Turing Institute, the National Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence in the United Kingdom (UK) has supported the scoping phase of the consortium by providing advice from its own start-up phase, and will continue to share advice as the consortium develops. The UK has benefitted from applying data science methods extensively over the decades in health, finance, law and order etc.

Dr Umar Saif, the Vice-Chancellor of ITU Punjab and other senior leaders from Pakistan will be present at the launch.

Eid Milan: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal and Human Rights & Minorities Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq has said that the marginalised section of society demand love, care and respect from us. We should also share our happy moments with them, he added.

He was addressing an Eid Milan party held in the Social Welfare Department in the honour of children, senior citizens, women and physically impaired who are enrolled to different institutes of Social Welfare Complex.

Addressing the ceremony, Faisal Mushtaq said that social welfare department is delivering meritorious services for these needy and deserving people.

Despite that there is a great margin for improvement. At the end of the ceremony, appreciation letters and cash prizes were distributed among the officers over excellent performance.