Childlife Foundation inaugurates Children’s ER at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

KARACHI: ChildLife Foundation in collaboration with Government of Sindh inaugurated Children’s ER, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to provide free of cost emergency care for the residents of Nazimabad and its surrounding areas.

Children’s ER, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital comprises of 50 beds which is modern, fully automated, equipped with cardiac monitors, defibrillator, phototherapy units and well stocked pharmacy. All treatment and medicines are provided free of cost. Pediatricians and paramedical staff is qualified, trained and skilled in emergency care.

Good emergency care with competent staff were few, distant and financially unaffordable, to cover this gap ChildLife Foundation came into existence in 2011 with the mission to provide every child with quality and affordable emergency care. ChildLife Foundation is working to save critically ill children in government teaching hospitals of Sindh. In 2011, Children’s Emergency, Civil Hospital, NICH in 2013, Government Hospital Korangi – 5 in 2016 and Lyari General Hospital in 2018 were established.

The mission of saving lives is still continue. 1.8 million children have been treated to date. With the network of five children emergencies in Karachi, now no child is more than 30 mins away from state of art emergency care.

The launch of Children’s Emergency, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital is another achievement of ChildLife Foundation with a vision to benefit patient with early and easy access to quality emergency care.***