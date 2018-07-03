Colombia present England with first major test

REPINO, Russia: For all the talk about England’s progress under Gareth Southgate, his youthful side have yet to be truly examined in this World Cup but Tuesday’s (today’s) last-16 opponents Colombia will certainly ask the right questions.

With or without their talented number 10 James Rodriguez, the South American possess plenty of talent and their run to the quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago showed they are capable of something England haven’t managed in 12 years — winning in the knockout stage.

England qualified from Group G thanks to wins over Tunisia and Panama and with their place booked, they fielded a second-string side in their 1-0 defeat to a similarly-weakened Belgium in a strange final group game that neither side showed much desire to win.

The ‘prize’ for finishing second in the group, was to be in the easier half of the draw but all the talk of a ‘path’ to the final risks under-estimating the difficulty of their immediate obstacle.

Rodriguez, whose involvement is questionable as he is suffering from swelling in his leg, was the Golden Boot winner in 2014 with six goals and before his fitness problems was showing signs of that form again.

Radamel Falcao’s failure to make a strong impact in the Premier League during spells with Manchester United and Chelsea, should not disguise the fact that he is a prolific finisher and a real threat.

Likewise, winger Juan Cuadrado’s disappointment at Chelsea needs to be set against his impressive performances in Serie A for Juventus and his importance to Jose Pekerman’s Colombian side.

England right-back Kieran Trippier, who impressed so much in the opening two games, says the players are well aware of the challenge facing them.

“We have done a lot of work on them. When you look at the players they’ve got in the team and the way they qualified in their group as well, they’ve got some quality players and we need to be aware of that,” he said.

Trippier suggested England will continue with the approach they have shown so far in this tournament and indeed Southgate is expected to return to the line-up that he started with in the opener against Tunisia.

It means Dele Alli should be back in his supporting role to five-goal striker Harry Kane at the expense of Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Colombia defensive midfielder Carlos Sanchez expects a tight encounter.

“They have a lot of history and top players, but I am sure that we have the weapons. It is a match where we both have the same chances to continue in this World Cup.

“Colombia respect these opponents very much because they have shown they have great power, but we can also do a thing or two.”