Constitutional democracy — PPP manifesto

‘Censorship and manipulated democracy’ are not acceptable to the PPP, stoutly echoed by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing the press conference on the occasion of the launching of the Party’s manifesto for the elections 2018 in Karachi during the last week. His words were music to the ears of the overwhelming majority of the people who could feel the spirit of the two Great Bhuttos’ speaking through him. His candid and firm resolve may have also addressed the doubts and rumors making around about an enigmatic understanding with others.

Fortunately, the people of Pakistan are heavily tilted in favour of the constitutional rule. His categorical declaration measured with their aspirations and also squarely matched with Party ideology and its soul--striving for giving more control to the people of their lives. The chairman’s unwavering commitment to democracy must have addressed the ongoing propaganda of some anti-PPP elements about the alleged collusion of the party with the anti-democratic forces. No PPP worker, its leader or sympathiser can imagine standing on the other side of the equation, God forbid, to undermine the sacrifices of its founding leaders and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto rendered for nurturing and strengthening democracy in the midst of ferocious hostile forces. Their legacy indeed is invaluable asset for leaders and workers that is worth preserving and worth promoting at all cost during all times to come. They, undoubtedly, will remain steadfast to continue to uphold the flag of democracy high above considering the struggle as the best mode of paying tributes to their great leaders. The latest manifesto of the Party is the physical manifestation of the same commitment that may prove yet another milestone in the desired direction.

The PPP, in its election campaign may also urge the people of the dangerous ramifications of the politics of turncoats with appeal to the people in general and the youth voters in particular, voting for the first time, to inflict exemplary opprobrium on (electable) and on their patrons in the forthcoming elections to get rid of the long standing political evil that has been visiting the political landscape of the country to undermine the principled politics. If convinced, its salutary impact may address the myriad hitherto impurities in our political system those have held back the evolution of the political process for too long contrary to the aspirations of the people and the spirit of the nation. The political crooks deserve the measurable punitive action by the electorates on the Election Day. Their getting away this time as well may herald the continuity of the degradation of the politics for another number of years in the future. To stem the rot the voters may not allow to slip away this opportunity to make qualitative difference in the country’s politics through their powerful weapon known as vote. The urgency and necessity are warranted to reverse the trend because changing of loyalties by the notorious politicians is solely driven by their insatiable desire to secure their position in the future setup to promote their whims fueled parochial interests.

They have been playing this despicable role quite off and on utterly detrimental to the growth of strong Party politics, so important for the evolution of the political /democratic system and socio-economic uplift of the people. The leadership of the one of the parties may not be absolved of the same misdemeanor that welcomes them in hordes in its pursuit to harness the political support no matter whatever side it comes from. The legitimacy of ends and means does not figure out in their scheme of things. Mobilisation of political support by the political parties is quite legitimate undertaking that may not be grudged at all. However, the acceptance of elements with crass tainted political career may not be endorsed because of its inimical effects on the politics of the country.

They feel no compunction in jumping out of the ship when wind starts blowing to the opposite direction. They are accustomed to worship the rising sun without feeling the prick of the conscience. Political leadership’s wink and nod policy based on misplaced political expediency may not absolve them of the culpability of roiling the political culture of the country to the annoyance of the countrymen who want to lead their collective and individual lives in a civilised system where rule of law reins the supreme. Without law it may be like living in a ‘state of nature’ as depicted by John Hobbes where life will be nasty, poor, brutish and short.

The perception of interference by the state institutions-- political engineering, manipulation and mechanisation-- is equally distasteful that has been going on in the past and may be still continuing in subtle if not obvious manners. Asghar Khan’s case is the sleaziest chapter of such illicit practices to deny PPP the resounding electoral victory. The perception unfortunately still exists of the continuity of the senseless meddling in the present political context that needs to be addressed holistically and urgently as elections are around the corner. It may be kept in mind that when negative perception looks bigger than reality it is equally dangerous.

MMA leader, Liaqat Baloch, has openly pointed out of such interference and has been recently joined by other leaders. PPP leader Farhat Ulha Babar raised the question as why turncoats were joining a particular party in hordes. The PPP being a staunch supporter of democracy cannot support the fiddling with the electoral process as vociferously maintained not less than by Party chairman himself. The circumstantial evidences may lend a degree of credence to the allegations those may resultantly caste long shadows on the holding of free, fair and impartial elections. The worst thing that could happen to Pakistan is the controversial elections. If elections are not seen to be held fair and free then the whole electoral process may lead to double jeopardy during the post elections times. The need of holding impartial and credible elections can hardly be overemphasised. The neutrality of the state institutions may be above board to the extent that no international observers could have the audacity to point finger.

The voices are being raised by political figures of denying them the level-playing field because NAB’s activism against the leadership is becoming so obvious that may not be taken lightly by the Election Commission of Pakistan and the apex court. PPP’s manifesto reference to the ‘manipulated democracy’ may be somewhat deciphered in the same context. The timing of the NAB activism has given the impression of denying the level playing field. NAB, in its wisdom, may help to create enabling environment instead by slowing down the process of investigations till the elections attained finality. It may be understood that the media trial of the accused candidates starts with the investigations of NAB thus dampening their electoral prospects. The responsible media is also questioning the rational of the ‘NAB’s activism’ of proceeding against the candidates at this point of time when general elections are just less than a month away. The Election Commission of Pakistan may intervene to rectify the situation because the question of holding free, fair and impartial elections is at stake. However, it is unfair to judge NAB’s activism is unleashed by design. However, if it continues such allegations may attain a degree of circumstantial credibility.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has also underscored the importance of all the state institutions working within the ambit of the constitution. The little noticed tendency among the state institutions to transgress the space of other institutions is indeed the bane of contention that has ravaged havoc in the government and politics in the country. Institutional transgression may not be justified under any circumstances because it is bound to spell doom. Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani in an interview had pointed out this dangerous irony when, he said,’ 50% space of the prime minister was usurped by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Iftikhar Chaudhry, and the rest of the 50% by the army chief and the prime minister was reduced to status of punching bad to face the public heartless tirade after tirade’. The tricotimy of power has to be adhered scrupulously if the country has to progress as a stable, prosperous democratic country. Without this the country may remain embroiled in the political wilderness giving reason to the world to laugh at our expense.

The chief justice of Pakistan’s assurance to the nation of holding free, fair and timely elections was very much welcomed by all sections of the society who heave a sigh of relief as uncertainty was earlier swaying right across the country. While addressing the Supreme Court Bar Association in a ceremony held to name the auditorium after the name of Human Activist Asma Jehagir, the Chief Justice made it abundantly clear, there will only be democracy and constitutional rule in the country. We cannot hold our posts with the filth of despotism on our faces and foreheads. Thankfully, chief justice’s categorical observations were enough to incapacitate the naysayers who were on overdrive to sprawl despondency among the people so far as the future of democratic set up was concerned. The apex court may take notice of the allegations of denying level playing field to certain candidates contesting elections.

