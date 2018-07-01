Islamabad sail into Shahlyla Football semis

LAHORE: Islamabad beat Karachi United 3-0 to reserve a place in the semifinals of Shahlyla Baloch National Under-16 Women’s Football Championship. Karachi Kickers thrashed Gilgit Baltistan 5-0 to secure the spot.In the third quarterfinal, played at City School in Gulberg, Islamabad took a flying start when Imaniya scored in the first minute. Alina doubled the lead in 7th minute. First half ended with the score of 2-0. Karachi United solid defense denied opponent forwards earlier on but Alina got the opportunity in the 57th minute and made it 3-0.In the fourth quarterfinal Karachi Kickers started well but the goal was scored by Anmol in the 22th minute. Later all 4 goals were scored in the second half. Areeba netted the ball in 38th minuted. Aliza and Shanza scored. In the last moments of the match Areeba scored her second and team’s 5th.In the semifinals Model Town Academy will face Diya FC and Islamabad will take on Karachi Kickers.