Faisal Saleh’s gunmen booked for displaying weapons

JHANG: Garh Maharaja police have lodged an FIR against the gunmen of former federal minister Faisal Saleh Hayat and Hazrat Sultan Bahoo shrine’s caretaker Sahibzada Najeeb Sultan for displaying weapons during an election meeting here on Friday.

According to the FIR, sub-inspector M Ramzan said that he along with other cops was on patrolling duty. On a tip-off, he reached near the Dera (outhouse) of Sahibzada Najeeb Sultan where an election meeting was in progress in connection with the election campaign of PPP candidate for NA-114, Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat.

“Faisal Saleh Hayat, Sahibzada Najeeb Sultan, Qasim Sial, Faisal Hayat Jaboana and others were present in the meeting. In the meantime, their four gunmen displayed weapons in the meeting in violation of ban on display of arms. The Garh Mahraja police have arrested Muzaffar and Kharat Ali and started investigation.