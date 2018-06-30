Peshawar, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta teams reach Leisure Leagues National semis

KARACHI: Teams from Peshawar, Karachi, Lahore and Quetta have cruised into the semi-finals of Leisure Leagues National Seven-a-side Football Championship.

2Karachi’s Khyber Muslim will take on Peshawar’s Shinwari Football Club, while Lahore’s ICAW will battle with Quetta’s Sharof Football Club for a place in the summit clash. The teams that have been eliminated are Shaheed Football Club of Qila Saifullah, Red Devils from Islamabad, Shaikhi Seven FC from Mardan, and FC Thunderbolt from Hyderabad.

Quetta’s Sharof FC topped Group A with a couple of victories and a draw, accumulating five points. Karachi’s Khyber Muslim drew two matches and won one to finish second with four points.

Hyderabad team finished third with three points. Mardan team failed to earn a single point. Peshawar’s Shinwari FC topped the Group B with five points as they won two matches and drew one. Lahore’s ICAW finished second with four points, winning one match and drawing the rest.

Islamabad team finished third with three points. The team from Qila Saifullah finished at the bottom without a point. The winners of this championship will go to Portugal for playing Leisure Leagues World Cup, which will be held in Lisbon from October 5.