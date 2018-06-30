Toxic troubles

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad has received at least 210 patients suffering from damage to the food pipe as a result of swallowing corrosive substances. All the patients came in over the past year and most are aged between 15 and 25. While there is no clarity on the exact reason for the ingestion of corrosive substances, which can consist of various kinds of acids, it is assumed that some of these patients may have had suicidal intention or were addicted to substances, including alcohol. Both these issues are rarely talked about in our society. But from time to time we hear of people swallowing hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, carbolic acid, detergent, lethal salt or other chemical substances, sometimes as a means to end their lives. In other cases, the substances may have found their way into food items or snacks. It is, however, not insignificant that PIMS has noted that 75 percent of the patients were female and many suffered socioeconomic tensions, which resulted in depression. Swallowing cleaning agents or similar materials is seen by women as one of the easier ways to end their lives or attempt to do so, according to limited statistical data available with the HRCP and other groups. We need a larger body of data from more sources to reach any definite conclusions. At present, there is little awareness of the problem.

According to doctors, endoscopies had to be performed to heal lesions caused by the corrosive material and, in some cases, dilate the food pipe to enable the patients to swallow food once again. This is an issue that deserves greater attention. The vague report from PIMS does not tell us much about the treatment offered by doctors. But beyond the role of doctors, it is the issue of whether young patients receive enough emotional and psychological help. In Pakistan, there are few trained practitioners to treat all those who suffer from mental illnesses of any kind. It is also true that the stigma associated with mental health prevents many from seeking aid. In addition, it is a fact that food quality is still poorly monitored, with corrosive agents found in some food items. Distinguishing between the deliberate use of toxic corrosive substances and their accidental ingestion should then be a first step in tackling what appears to be a growing but poorly understood health risk.