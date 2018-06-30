Here’s to the farmers

According to some media reports, USAID, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Foods Security and Research, has launched a four-year $8.2 million project called the Agricultural Technology Transfer Activity to introduce advanced technologies to Pakistani farmers and help boost their productivity and incomes. It merits a mention that the project will also provide assistance to small farmers so that they can have easy access to markets. It will train dealer networks and other demand side partners through technical assistance to improve their marketing and management practices. This will strengthen their linkages with small farmers to address their distinct needs. At present, the expectation is to enhance the capacity of agricultural technology-related businesses to commercialise technologies, modernise management practices while adopting sustainable practices and increase the overall adoption of agricultural technologies by small farmers. It is hoped that the project will help Pakistani farmers realise the full potential of their land and labour.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar