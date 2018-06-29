Cop dies in Kohat road accident

KOHAT: A constable of the Frontier Reserve Police (FRP) was killed in a road accident on Kohat-Bannu road on Thursday.

They said that Constable Samad Hussain was on his way to perform duty in the Kohat Police Lines when a speeding motorcar hit his motorbike, leaving him critically injured.

The injured cop was taken to the Kohat Development Authority (KDA) hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Taking action, the police arrested the driver identified as Izharul Haq and impounded his vehicle.

Following the incident, District Police Officer Sohail Khalid reached the hospital and ordered to conduct an enquiry into the accident.

The body, after autopsy in the KDA hospital, was handed over to the family members for burial. The police registered the case and started investigation.