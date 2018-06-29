Fri June 29, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2018

Dar U-18 hockey in progress

LAHORE: Two more matches were played on the second day of the Under-18 hockey tournament organised by Dar Hockey Academy at the National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

In the first game Kasur overcame Mang Mandi 2-0. Shahid and Ali Ahmed were the scorers. The other match between Bannu and Lahore Whites turned out to be a one-sided affair as the visitors from KP routed the local outfit 7-1

Scorers for Bannu were Saqib, Ibrar, Sohail, Zubair, Sabir, Osama and Suleman. Lahore Whites scored through Hannan. In an earlier match Lahore Greens beat Kasur 2-1.

