Dar U-18 hockey in progress

LAHORE: Two more matches were played on the second day of the Under-18 hockey tournament organised by Dar Hockey Academy at the National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.
In the first game Kasur overcame Mang Mandi 2-0. Shahid and Ali Ahmed were the scorers. The other match between Bannu and Lahore Whites turned out to be a one-sided affair as the visitors from KP routed the local outfit 7-1
Scorers for Bannu were Saqib, Ibrar, Sohail, Zubair, Sabir, Osama and Suleman. Lahore Whites scored through Hannan. In an earlier match Lahore Greens beat Kasur 2-1.
Comments