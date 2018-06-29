Quarterfinalists decided in U-16 Women Soccer

LAHORE: Diya Club will face Sindh, Model Town Football Academy (MTFA) will meet Punjab, Karachi United will taken on Islamabad FA whereas Karachi Kickers will be pitted against Gilgit-Baltistan in the quarterfinals of Shahlyla Baloch National Under-16 National Women’s Football Championship as the group matches came to an end here at the MTFA Ground.

Teams in this tournament were divided into 4 groups. At the end of league group stage, bottom teams from each group ended their journey in the event. The making exit included Young Rising Stars Rawalpindi, Abbottabad Wariors, Young Rising Stars Layyah and Karachi Women Club.