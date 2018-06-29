No alliance with PPP, PML-N for making govt: Imran

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said his party will never make an alliance with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) for making a government after winning the upcoming general election.

Talking to a private news channel, he said corruption was behind all problems in the country and alleged that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were corrupt elements. He said after the Panama Papers issue, people had understood his point of view regarding corruption.

Pakistan needed an honest leader, who would bring a revolutionary change in the country, he said and added that the general election would change the fate of the country. Imran said his party would make seat adjustments against the opponent parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) in the Election 2018. "I have a match with the PML-N. I want to win the election, for which the PTI will make seat adjustments with other political parties,” he added. He hoped there would be massive turnout in the upcoming elections.

He said the PTI had announced 100 days plan, which would bring development and prosperity in the country. He said the PTI wanted to change the style of governance. “Its manifesto is ready and will be released soon," he said.

After winning the election, he would declare the Prime Minister’s House a higher educational institution building. He said Governor’s Houses would be changed into public parks and guest houses. He said the PTI was making full preparations for the election.

He said loans had reached $27,000 billion from $6,000 billion, which was negatively impacting the national economy. He said shortage of water was a core issue of the country and its solution would be part of the PTI manifesto. Dams would be constructed to overcome water issue after evolving a consensus with all provinces, he added.

The PTI chief spent a very busy day in Lahore on Thursday. He met senior leaders, contacted disgruntled members and expressed desire to have meetings with them. While meeting the party leaders at Zaman Park and Gulberg, he directed the party candidates to accelerate their election campaigns. He was briefed by party leader Aleem Khan about current election campaign in 14 NA constituencies.

Two disgruntled PTI leaders -- Walid Iqbal and Hamid Khan -- are expected to meet Imran Khan. Meanwhile, addressing party workers and leaders, Imran said the PTI would continue fight in the General Election 2018 till the last ball.

“You should never consider your political opponent weak,” he remarked while addressing party workers in NA-131 (Lahore) constituency. The competition for the NA-131 (Lahore) will be tough as Imran will go against former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique.

“The competition in NA-131 will be quite close,” Imran remarked, adding that PTI leader Waleed Iqbal will lead the party’s electoral campaign in NA-131. He also said that Lahore would make the decision for Punjab, and Punjab for the rest of Pakistan. “Those who indulge in politics of interests will be defeated.”

Pakistan's fate will be sealed on July 25, he remarked. The cricketer-turned-politician said political bigwigs are joining the PTI now. Earlier in the day, the party workers protested outside party chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence against the ‘unfair’ distribution of tickets for the general election.

Several workers gathered outside Imran’s residence and chanted slogans against “injustice within the party”. PTI hopeful from PP-170, Saifur Rehman claimed that following his appeal the party took back the ticket issued for the constituency from Aoun Chaudhry’s brother.

“But instead of giving the ticket to me, it was issued to Aoun Chaudhry’s sister-in-law,” Rehman lamented. As workers continued their protest, additional police were deployed outside Imran’s residence.

According to sources, district administration tried to keep the schedule of Imran’s visit to Lahore a secret as they expected protests from workers. “However, workers still managed to gather outside his residence,” the sources said.

Imran reached Lahore earlier Thursday along with his wife, Bushra Maneka, after a stopover at Baba Fareeduddin's shrine in Pakpattan.