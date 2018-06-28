Thu June 28, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2018

Health centre opens at LUMS

LAHORE : A health and wellness centre was inaugurated at the Lahore University of Management Sciences for entire LUMS community on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued here, earlier Prof Dr S. Sohail H. Naqvi on behalf of LUMS had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a hospital to develop and operate a health and wellness centre on the university’s premises for the provision of emergency medical services to all the members of the LUMS community.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr S. Sohail H. Naqvi, Chief Operating Officer Ms Nabiha Shahnawaz, Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering Dean Dr Shahid Masud and others.

Dr Naqvi said, “It was imperative for the LUMS family to have a health and wellness centre for emergency cases. The centre will especially be important for preventive campaigns to take better care of the students.”

The centre will cater to all first aid medical situations on campus while those requiring further treatment or diagnosis will be referred to the hospital. The facility is planned to be active round the clock, including all national holidays.

