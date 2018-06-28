IG assures Fountain House of help

LAHORE : Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, on behalf of Punjab Police, has assured the administration and doctors of Fountain House of complete cooperation.

Accompanied by Lahore DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar and PSO to IG Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, the IG visited Fountain House here and lauded the services being rendered by it.

The IG was briefed by Fountain House administration on the working of different departments of the House. The IG visited the women ward, art therapy centre and the library of Fountain House where he met the elderly women, transgender and other inhabitants and inquired after them.

Talking to the administrative staff, he said Fountain House was doing a great job by helping the socially deprived people.

Later, the IG paid a surprise visit to Racecourse police station and inspected the performance of the staff. He directed the officers to deal with the public in a courteous manner and perform their duty honestly.

He ordered solution to the public problems without any delay. He warned that officers/officials with bad conduct would not be spared so proper attention be given to every citizen visiting the police station.