PTI workers protest in front of Imran’s residence

LAHORE: A large number of PTI workers Wednesday protested against the unjust distribution of tickets outside the residence of party chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park.

Party activists from NA-124 demanded the party chief to award ticket to Muhammad Madni, who contested last general election against Hamza Shahbaz from the same constituency. Besides, workers from PP-154 also protested over the issue of tickets.