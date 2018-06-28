PTI workers protest in front of Imran’s residence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A large number of PTI workers Wednesday protested against the unjust distribution of tickets outside the residence of party chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park.
Party activists from NA-124 demanded the party chief to award ticket to Muhammad Madni, who contested last general election against Hamza Shahbaz from the same constituency. Besides, workers from PP-154 also protested over the issue of tickets.
