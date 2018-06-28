MMA in contact with PPP for support in election

MANSEHRA: The Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) has approached the Pakistan People's Party to seek support for its aspirants running for national and provincial assemblies' constituencies in the district.

"We are in contact with the leadership of PPP for seeking its support for our two national and three provincial assemblies' contenders," Hidayatullah Shah, the ex-senator and district president of MMA told a press conference here.

He said that agreement with PPP would be finalised within a couple of days. Shah refuted any differences within the religious alliance, saying tickets had been awarded on merit with the consent of central leaders of component parties.

Flanked by party leaders, including Mufti Kifayatullah, Maulana Saeed Abdullah, Khan Mohammad Tanoli and Maulana Nasir, the MMA leader claimed that religio-political parties alliance was in a position to secure national and provincial assemblies' seats in the district.