Thu June 28, 2018
Sports

June 28, 2018

Leisure Leagues National Football from today

KARACHI: The eight-team Leisure Leagues National Seven-a-side Football Championship, featuring eight teams from across Pakistan, commences on Thursday (today) here at Baloch Mujahid Stadium.

The national championship doesn’t only offer participating teams the pride to become national champions but also a ticket to Portugal, where they will represent Pakistan in Leisure Leagues World Cup.

Leisure Leagues World Cup is scheduled to be in the Portugal’s coastal and hilly capital city Lisbon this year from October 5.

