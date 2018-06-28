Pakistan meet Iran in Kabaddi Masters semis

KARACHI: Pakistan overwhelmed little-known Kenya 42-18 in their Group A last outing to qualify for the semi-finals of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 at the Al Wasl Sports Complex in Dubai on Wednesday.

Pakistan, who lost both their matches against India, had a bright start. Their raiders forced Kenyans to make mistakes. At half time Pakistan had 22-7 lead. Pakistan began the second session with the same momentum. However, Kenyans gave tough time to Pakistan later on, especially in the defence.

Pakistan were able to maintain their lead, however, and ultimately sealed a comfortable win.

Pakistan will now face Group B winners Iran in the semi-final on Friday (tomorrow). Hot favourites India will meet South Korea in the other semi-final to be held on the same day.