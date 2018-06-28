Traffic violations

The traffic authorities in KP should take notice of underage motorcyclists roaming busy roads. School-going boys as young as 12 ride motorcycles without wearing a helmet and do not have the required registration papers of their vehicles. Many parents allow their minor children to ride a motorcycle. In the event of any untoward incident, parents say that they will take the responsibility. But the question is: what will happen if someone loses his/her life in an accident caused by minor motorcyclists?

This is also true in case of adult motorcyclists who overtake vehicles at their own will. They don’t bother to follow traffic rules. The result of all these traffic violations is evident from the study of newspapers which report bike accidents causing death and injury on a daily basis. It is time to put a strict check on such practices to save precious lives.

Dr Munawar Aziz

Abbottabad