Senate’s body takes notice of threats of blowing up NAB HQ

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Tuesday took a notice of revelation of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on receiving the threats of blowing up the NAB headquarters with explosive and directed for the provisions of high security to NAB headquarter and investigation officers of the anti-graft body of the country, who were probing the high profile corruption cases.

He has also sought the report from the Interior Ministry on the threats received by the NAB and provision of security measures within three days.

He also directed the Interior Ministry to brief the Senate’s Committee on Interior on the issue of receiving of threats by the NAB in the next committee meeting.

Rehman Malik has also asked the Interior Ministry to increase the security of the NAB headquarters building in Islamabad. “The Senate’s Committee on Interior will form its sub-committee to probe the threats to NAB and to monitor the investigations conducted by the Interior Ministry on threats to NAB.